Despite records, November in Lincoln was not among warmest ever

It was warm in November in Lincoln but not quite as warm as it might have seemed.

The average temperature for the month was 43.8 degrees, which was 4.9 degrees above average but doesn't rank among the top 20 warmest Novembers ever.

Despite that, the city set or tied a number of records for warmth, including an all-time high for Nov. 3 of 83 degrees. Lincoln also tied the record high of 78 on Nov. 7 and set record warm low temperatures of 58 on Nov. 7 and 56 on Nov. 8.

And the nine days with high temperatures of 70 or warmer tied the all-time record for the month, which was set in both 1999 and 2001. The average high temperature of 58.4 degrees for the month was more than eight degrees above average and the fifth highest ever.

While November broke a three-month streak of colder-than-normal temperatures, it kept up a trend of drier-than-normal weather.

Lincoln recorded 1.2 inches of rain for the month, which was about a quarter of an inch below normal. That was the fourth month in a row and eighth so far this year with below-normal precipitation.