Despite closed brewery above, Robbers Cave alive and well -- and on way to get federal historic honor

The city’s most famous, oldest and, well, only cave could soon earn a federal badge of honor -- a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Lincoln historian Matt Hansen has spent the past 15 months preparing a detailed nomination for Robbers Cave, the 5,600-square-foot series of tunnels carved into the sandstone south of Van Dorn Park.

The cave has been a subterranean landmark for 150 years, with much of its history documented as an early brewery warehouse and then a longtime tourist attraction, its soft walls a canvas for more than a century of signatures. It’s also known for its undocumented legend and lore -- that is was a hideout for Jesse James, a stop on the Underground Railroad, a safe haven for pioneers.

“I’ve always had a personal interest in the cave, even though when I was growing up, it wasn’t open to the public,” Hansen said. “I always thought it was a very fascinating property.”

He got his first look at the cave in March 2018, a couple of years after Blue Blood Brewing had built its business above and reopened the cave below. The Preservation Association of Lincoln held its annual meeting there, and Hansen, a board member, learned of earlier interest in getting the cave listed.