Department of Health and Human Services will cover fingerprinting costs for child care providers

The Department of Health and Human Services will cover the fingerprinting costs for child care providers again, it announced on Monday.

The state will cover the cost of fingerprinting, which is required to be a licensed child care provider, through Sept. 30, 2023.

The background check fees, which are $45.25 per person, are charged by the Nebraska State Patrol. The department will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, allocated to the Child Care and Development Fund Program, to cover the expenses.

As a result, all child care staff and eligible cohabitants will be exempt from the charges.

The decision to reinstate the rule follows a February 2020 announcement. At that time, the department chose to temporarily cover the costs after child care providers complained.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.