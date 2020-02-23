Department of Health and Human Services to pay fingerprinting fee for child care providers

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said last week that it will pay the $45.25 fee for fingerprinting services after complaints from the child care providers who were mandated to comply with new background check rules.

The mandate, which was introduced in September, stated that all child care providers would need to take part in a federal background check, along with the other state and criminal background checks required.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Part of the vetting process was being fingerprinted by the Nebraska State Patrol, which caused some problems for child care providers and business owners. The $45 fee was often taken out of pay.

Now, since DHHS has identified more than $500,000 in federal child care program funds in order to pay for the services, existing child care providers who were hired before October do not have to worry about the fee. The cost of fingerprinting for new child care workers hired after Oct. 1 remains the responsibility of the new hire.

According to a press release from the department, the solution came "after concerns were raised about the burden the cost of the background checks puts on businesses and individuals." Covering the fee for the providers, according to the press release, could also speed up the process.

“We realize the important role of child care workers in Nebraska and we want to support them whenever we can," said CEO Dannette Smith. “The new law better protects Nebraska children and aligns us with federal regulations. We are pleased to be able to offer financial assistance to ease some of the burden to providers and help them to get into compliance with this mandate."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.