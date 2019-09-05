Lincoln and Lancaster County residents will have the chance to discard unwanted household chemicals during a household hazardous waste collection event in Denton on Friday.
The event will be at Southwest Fire Department Station 3 and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Accepted items include pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals and household cleaning products. Prohibited items include fertilizers, medicines and other pharmaceutical waste and electronics and batteries.
A complete list of accepted and prohibited items may be found by visiting haztogo.com.
Lincoln and Lancaster County residents may also schedule appointments with Lincoln's Hazardous Waste Center to drop off unwanted hazardous waste items. Appointments can be made by calling 402-441-8021 or by visiting haztogo.com.