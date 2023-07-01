A Denton man was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison for federal charges related to the distribution and possession of a multitude of drugs.

Steven Michael Luedtke, 47, was arrested after a law enforcement investigation found that he'd been a part of a scheme to purchase methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Alabama to be sold in Lincoln, according to U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

His charges include conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of meth, five or more kilograms of cocaine, and 100 or more kilograms of marijuana, with the aggravating factor of a previous felony drug conviction in March 2006 on similar charges, for which he served 180 months in prison.

Luedtke was found with lesser amounts of the drugs in March 2021 and June 2021, admitting in the former instance to having bought over 70 ounces of meth over the year prior and being placed under arrested in the latter instance.

The 15-year sentence comes without the potential for parole, and Luedtke will also be placed under 10 years of supervised release after serving out his term.

