Delivery delay

Lincoln Journal Star newspaper deliveries are running late because of production issues. We appreciate your patience and understanding and thank you for supporting local journalism.
Read today's paper as a digital e-edition here.
As a Journal Star subscriber, you get free access to JournalStar.com, our app and the Journal Star e-edition, a digital replica of the printed paper. You can use any of these services by activating your digital account. If you haven't activated yet, you can do that here: JournalStar.com/Activate.
If you have any questions about your delivery, you can contact us at 877-760-6006 or by visiting our subscriber services webpage.
Thank you.
People are also reading…
Lincoln Journal Star