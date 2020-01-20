Deep freeze set to end; above-normal temperatures on tap for Lincoln

First, the good news: The deep freeze will be short-lived.

After highs barely into the teens Sunday and Monday and single-digit lows five of the past six days, Lincoln is in for a significant warmup.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 34 degrees Tuesday and highs in the 30s and possibly even 40s for at least the next week. After Tuesday, low temperatures also are expected to be 5-10 degrees above average for at least the next several days.

That's perfect timing, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Lincoln Weather and Climate webpage, which shows that Jan. 21 is the day on which the average daily high starts getting warmer, going from 35 to 36 degrees, as we start a slow climb out of winter toward spring.

It's not all good news, though.

There are several chances for rain, freezing rain and snow, starting early Wednesday morning, when up to an inch of snow may fall before changing to rain later in the day.

There also are smaller chances of rain and snow Thursday and Friday.

The long-range forecast calls for normal to above-normal temperatures for the next couple of weeks.