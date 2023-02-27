The fate of Michael House — a sober living house at 27th and Washington streets — remained up in the air late Monday at a City Council meeting after hours of debate and questions about how it operates and whether its for-profit model is helping residents or exploiting them.

The question before the council was whether it should provide reasonable accommodation under federal fair housing laws to allow up to 12 individuals to live in the home owned by MAK Development of Omaha, which operates as Michael House. It operates houses in Lincoln and Omaha.

The council was still listening to testimony late Monday and, though a vote was scheduled on whether to grant the accommodation, it hadn’t done so by press time.

The house is one of three Michael Houses in Lincoln that provide a sober living environment for people recovering from alcohol and drug problems, many of whom have recently been released from prison.

In answer to a question from Councilwoman Sandra Washington, neighbors and owner Michael Corrado confirmed that Nebraska parole administration removed all of the residents last week from the house after one of the neighbors, Dean Cole, testified at a parole hearing about problems with the house.

Corrado said he was not at the meeting, didn’t know his house would be discussed at the hearing and parole administrators have not told him why the residents were removed.

Julie Knight, who manages several Michael Houses, said residents were removed only from the Washington Street house and parole officials had placed other residents at other Michael Houses since that happened.

The state gives housing vouchers to transitional living homes for residents who are on parole or supervised probation after being released from prison. Michael House gets vouchers for some of its residents, while others self-pay.

Numerous neighbors and several people who work for a nonprofit transitional living home for people recently released from prison testified in opposition, saying the home provides little to no supervision and are designed to profit handsomely from residents “stacked” unsafely in the homes, paying at least $750 a month in rent. Residents also testified about drug deals and other illicit behavior at the house.

The city has an ordinance that prohibits three unrelated people from living together in one residence, but it must make an exception for disabled people under the federal Fair Housing Act, which says cities cannot discriminate against people with disabilities, which courts have said include people in substance abuse recovery.

City officials are considering an ordinance that would apply to such sober living houses, though nothing yet has been proposed.

The council approved reasonable accommodations for two other Michael Houses in Lincoln, and the planning commission recommended approval for both those houses but recommended denial for this one.

Council members asked numerous questions about what kind of services Michael House offers, and why — knowing that they needed a reasonable accommodation — Michael House officials didn’t tell city officials about the Washington Street house.

Carrado told council members he was told by his attorney he needed to wait until there was a complaint to apply for reasonable accommodation.

A city planner said that wasn’t true and the city would offer guidance for groups seeking such accommodations.

Much of the debate was about what constituted services and therapy, with Michael House proponents saying having numerous people living together in recovery was “therapeutic,” but not traditional therapy.

A city attorney told the council that although the city initially recommended approval of the accommodation, there’s been enough evidence presented that either approval or denial of the accommodation could be defended.

She said it’s unusual for the council, which is acting more like a fact-finder than a legislator.