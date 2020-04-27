Deadline for voter registration and early vote ballot request on Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The deadline for voter registration and to request an early ballot is 6 p.m. Friday.

This is the last week for voters to register if they want to vote in the May 12 primary election. It's also the last week to ask for a early ballot

Voter registration applications can be completed at the self-service station inside the Election Commissioner's Office entrance or be dropped in the drop box on the north side of the office, 601 N. 46th St.

Completing a paper voter registration form and delivering it to the office or drop box is now the only option for voters who wish to register for the first time, re-register at a new address, change political party affiliation or make any other changes prior to the primary. The deadline to have a mail-in voter registration application postmarked was Friday.

The election office is closed to the public with the exception of voters with disabilities who need help marking their ballots.

An application for an early ballot can be printed from the Election Commissioner's website, or a written request can be submitted that includes a name, date of birth, phone number and signature.

Completed and signed requests (a scanned image or a readable photograph) may be emailed to the election office at earlyvote@lancaster.ne.gov or faxed to 402-441-6379.

