'Dawning of a new day' – For Lincoln churches, filled pews for multiple Christmas services a healthy sign

It was just after 6 p.m. Friday when the Rev. Jim Keck stepped onto a marble staircase and faced a crowd of about 60 congregants that had gathered at First-Plymouth Church.

Wearing a deep-blue sweater and his silver hair parted, Keck welcomed those gathered to the first "Christmas Eve-Eve" worship service in the church's 156-year history, during which he and a team of ministers retold the 2,000-year-old story of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem in an hour-long service.

"We begin Christmas now," Keck, who has been the church's senior minister since 2006, told the congregants.

It was a familiar way to kick off the service — one of 14 scheduled at First-Plymouth over the weekend, the first set of Christmas services since 2019 that won't be noticeably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced a months-long pause on in-person religious services in 2020 and, well after formal restrictions eased, hampered church attendance.

But more than 1,000 days after the coronavirus first upended daily life, the pandemic's impact on churches remains complicated and unfinished.

And though thousands of Lincoln residents will find their way into physical churches this weekend, the holiday won't mark a return to pre-pandemic normalcy for the city's religious scene. Such a comeback may never transpire — a reality some churches, including First-Plymouth, are embracing.

"Really, as a minister now, you have a foot in each world — the physical and the virtual," Keck said in a phone interview. "There's just no doubt about it."

The virus forced nearly all of the country's 360,000 churches online — many for the first time — for weeks or months following March 2020. At least some congregants who were regulars before the pandemic haven't returned.

At the start of 2020, First-Plymouth had 4,000 members and an average of 1,400 weekly attendees, Keck said. Now, even after the advent of COVID-19 vaccines and the broad resumption of normal life, the church averages about 1,000 congregants in the pews each weekend.

"It's starting to look to me like it might be a lasting effect, that people interact with their church in a different way, with a combination of physical and virtual ways that they connect," he said.

In some ways, though, 2022 has been a record year for the church. First-Plymouth added 225 new members, the largest annual increase on record. And the church paid off more than $1 million in medical debt for Nebraskans, including close to $400,000 worth of debt in central Lincoln alone.

Donations aren't down, either, said Keck, who noted the church is on track to raise more money this year than it ever has.

And while the dark-wood pews at First-Plymouth aren't quite as full as they were before the pandemic, the church's online attendance has neared 3,000 in recent weeks.

In addition to the 14 physical services scheduled over the weekend, the church produced two online-only programs for the holiday and livestreamed a third service Saturday night.

The church's YouTube channel has more than 23,000 subscribers and has amassed nearly 13 million views.

Keck's sermons are reaching more congregants than ever now. He insists that's not what matters.

"What it really comes down to, what ministers most care about, is will they help lift up the sorrowful?" he said. "Will they help reinvigorate the wearied? Will they give hope to the hopeless? Will there be an encouraging word for human beings?

"That's what really matters," he added. "Not how many butts are in the pews."

The transition to a hybrid church model was easier for First-Plymouth than it was for most churches in March 2020, largely because worship services at most churches are not broadcast across the state on television like services from one of Lincoln's oldest churches have been for 30 years.

At Christ Lincoln, a Lutheran church that operates three worship sites across two campuses, 2020's sudden pivot to online services was aided by a gradual shift toward digitally savvy worship that started more than a decade ago, said Jeff Scheich, the pastor of Christ Lincoln's Yankee Hill campus.

Christ Lincoln in 2004 developed an alternative worship service called 211, a nod to the bible verse Acts 2:11, which describes people of different nationalities speaking in different languages but, still, spreading the gospel.

The advent of the 211 service — which now draws more members than the church's traditional sanctuary service — was part of an effort to appeal to a generation of church-goers who weren't as receptive to what the church was offering.

The sounds of organs were replaced by a live band. Pastors placed an increased focus on storytelling that featured modern parables. Traditional hymns were replaced by up-beat gospel music. The church hired a media company to help modernize its services.

"We really wanted to reach people who were not being reached or didn't feel at home in more traditional worship, but who still wanted to hear the good news of the gospel of Jesus," he said. "That's kind of how we started. And it really just blew up."

Attendance soared. At Yankee Hill — which opened in 2019 — and Christ Lincoln's Sumner campus, weekly attendance at 211 services averaged a combined 1,300 every Sunday.

Then came the pandemic and a pause on in-person services that lasted six weeks at Christ Lincoln, which reopened its doors to congregants in May 2020. But some didn't come back.

"I don't think we've fully recovered," Scheich said.

But, like at First-Plymouth, Christ Lincoln's online services remain a staple of the church's offerings, drawing thousands of viewers each week and providing an alternative for congregants who are sick, homebound or remain at-risk of serious infectious diseases.

And the online viewing option has served as an effective recruitment tool for new members, who are now able to window shop Lincoln's church scene without leaving their homes on a Sunday morning.

"People's expectations are different. They expect to be able to find you online," Scheich said. "If you don't have an online service, it's like, 'OK, well, I guess I'll check out the next church that does.'"

The embrace of the hybrid church scene has not been universal.

Though both Keck and Scheich expressed a clear preference for in-person church services — pointing to online streams as an effective alternative option but by no means a replacement for the community physical worship offers — their hesitancy surrounding the online platform doesn't match those of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.

In the pandemic's infancy, the diocese's 134 parishes immediately pivoted to daily online Mass, but the church didn't view the shift as a leap forward, said the Rev. Justin Fulton, who is the diocese's vicar general.

But soon, in the summer of 2020, the diocese embraced an early return to normalcy, Fulton said.

"I know a lot of folks out there have kind of said digital is the way the world is going," he said. "To me, that is anti-Christian. We certainly use the tools that God has allowed us to develop to bring the preaching of the gospel to people.

"However, the whole point of Christmas was that God became man to live amongst us. So God becoming man means that we have to live in community, person-to-person, face-to-face. ... That's what the Catholic Church preaches."

Fulton, who was the head of Catholic Social Services for southern Nebraska when COVID-19 first arrived, noted that parishes continued to offer livestreamed Mass for parishioners still weary of the virus. But now, more than two years later, individual parishes have largely stopped providing online services, though the diocese still offers a televised Mass for shut-ins as it has for decades, he said.

That insistence on in-person Mass has paid off, Fulton said.

In its latest census data gathered this fall, the diocese found attendance at Mass had rebounded to nearly 50% of church members, within 2% of pre-pandemic highs.

Though the omicron variant dominated the country's news cycle last December and Lincoln remained under a mask mandate as recently as February, for the Diocese of Lincoln, the pandemic has been over for a full year.

"I think it's business as usual," Fulton said in a Friday phone interview. "I think we turned that leaf a long time ago."

Elsewhere, though, church leaders expect the holiday weekend to usher in attendance figures not often seen since early 2020.

At Christ Lincoln, Scheich predicted close to 800 congregants would attend weekend services at Yankee Hill, plus another 1,500 at the Sumner location's 211-style services and 1,500 more at the church's traditional sanctuary services.

And at First-Plymouth, where the church expects about 2,500 congregants over the weekend, Keck still has anxieties about attendance.

But for the first set of Christmas services in three years, his angst does not stem from the pandemic.

"It was always the weather, not COVID, that I would lament (before the pandemic)," he said. "We may not be as crowded this weekend as much because of the cold as any concern about COVID."

A welcomed obstacle for a pastor who has spent more than two years sparring with the anxieties and realities of a once-in-a-generation pandemic.

"It does feel like a dawning of a new day," he said.