Daughter of Adams retirement facility resident with COVID-19: They aren't just numbers

“It’s a very helpless feeling,” she said.

The family might go to the facility on Easter and wave from outside the window, or try to FaceTime him instead.

The news that he has the virus has been hard for family members, for Monroe’s kids who are close to their grandparents. His wife calls to check on him daily, but she can’t walk inside anymore, bring him the VFW magazines that come in the mail.

They’ve tried to be proactive, make funeral plans in case things take a turn for the worst, but even that is hard. Plans need to be made online or over the phone, nowhere near all his family could come. He’s a veteran, but no veteran’s honors are happening now. His sister lives in Florida and can't get here.

Monroe moved to the Adams facility a little more than a year ago from one in Lincoln, where they'd been unhappy with his care. Denice Monroe said family thought he’d like being in Adams, where he grew up.

His family farmed near Adams, his daughter said, and the Monroe name is still well-known in the community. But the hometown feeling they were looking for makes all this so much harder now, because members of the community who work there are at risk.