editor's pick topical

Darrel Parker, convicted of Lincoln murder in 1956 and cleared five decades later, dies at 90

Darrel Parker

Darrel Parker speaks at a news conference with (from left) attorneys Dan and Herb Friedman and Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning in the attorney general's office in the Capitol. Prosecutors and the attorneys for Parker, a former Lincoln city forester, reached an agreement for him to be exonerated of first-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Nancy.

 Journal Star file photo

Darrel Parker died Sunday, 66 years after his wrongful conviction for killing his wife on a snowy December day in Lincoln.

And 52 years after his parole from the state penitentiary.

And 31 years after receiving a pardon.

And a decade after getting what he’d fought for most of his adult life -- an apology from the state, and a formal admission of his innocence.

"You never give up hope, you never give up hope," Parker, then 80, said during an emotional press conference at the Capitol. “I tell people, ‘Now I can die in peace.’”

He was joined that day by then-Attorney General Jon Bruning, who announced the state was paying Parker $500,000 -- the maximum allowed by law -- and ending his wrongful conviction and imprisonment lawsuit.

"It became crystal clear that Mr. Parker is innocent," Bruning said. "This was the most important thing I could do as attorney general, to right this wrong."

The moment marked a symbolic end to a saga that had started Dec. 14, 1955, inside their small, city-owned house at Antelope Park.

Nancy Parker

Nancy Morrison of Des Moines, Iowa, met Darrel Parker at Iowa State. When she joined him in Lincoln in 1955, she found a job as a dietitian for Gooch's, creating recipes for the company's flour and noodles. On a snowy Dec. 14, 1955, Parker told police he returned to their home in Antelope Park for lunch and found her body in their bed. She had been bound, raped and strangled.

Parker, the city’s first forester, returned home for lunch to find his wife’s beaten and bound and strangled body. Nancy Parker had developed recipes for Gooch’s flour and noodles and hosted a cooking show on Channel 10/11. She had been addressing Christmas cards when he left for work that morning.

Parker house murder file

Darrel and Nancy Parker moved into their home in October 1955. The city had moved it into Antelope Park for the city forester and his wife.

Police picked up and released a well-known con. Then, days after Nancy Parker was buried, they interrogated Parker in a windowless room until he confessed.

He recanted the next day, maintaining for the rest of his life he’d been psychologically tortured, even drugged, to admit to a crime he didn’t commit.

The state would ultimately acknowledge that, but not before Parker spent 15 years in prison, argued his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, landed parole in 1970 and a pardon in 1991.

By then, he’d remarried -- Ele -- and rebuilt his life in Moline, Illinois, working his way up to supervisor with the parks department, retiring from there, and taking a job with a law firm.

Darrel Parker

Darrel and Ele Parker sit at the kitchen table while drinking coffee, eating cookies and watching the birds at the townhouse they bought after the state's payment. Ele Parker died in 2017.

He continued to try to clear his name. He hoped DNA testing would help, but he learned much of the evidence -- including hair and semen samples recovered from the crime scene -- had disappeared.

His case got a boost in 2010, when Lincoln native and Colorado author David Strauss published “Barbarous Souls,” an investigation of the crime, Parker’s conviction and his fight for exoneration.

A year later, Lincoln attorneys Herb and Dan Friedman took up his case with a $500,000 lawsuit against the state under its then-recent wrongful conviction and imprisonment law.

And a year after that, Nebraska’s attorney general offered his apology.

Parker accepted it. "It can't possibly make up for all those years," he said, adding: "I'm not bitter. I'm not built that way."

Playing a role in clearing Parker’s name was Dan Friedman’s proudest moment in his legal career -- the most consequential accomplishment as a lawyer, he said Tuesday.

“To represent somebody who had been waiting 50 years for public justice and to know we brought the state of Nebraska to its knees and caused a wake-up moment, that was pretty humbling,” he said.

Friedman stayed in touch with his client, years after the case was over.

So did Strauss, the Colorado author. The two became friends, and Strauss would take him on trips across the country -- to Parker’s childhood farm in northwestern Iowa, to watch the leaves turn in New England, to the Colorado mountains.

Parker murder file

Darrel Parker (left) is about to enter his home where Nancy Parker's murder occurred. People in foreground are (left to right) Assistant Police Chief Eugene Masters, Lynn Parker, Darrel's father, Deputy Sheriff Bill Johnson (partially obscured) and attorney Edgar Cook standing next to the car.

Parker didn’t dwell on the past, but Strauss could sense -- despite the exoneration and payment -- his friend remained haunted by the coerced confession that put him in prison for 15 years and cast a shadow over his name.

“It still bothered him, I’m sure, up to the end,” Strauss said Tuesday.

On one of their trips, the two ended up in Lincoln. Parker asked Strauss to drive him to the penitentiary, where it all began in 1956. When they got there, he didn’t recognize it.

Parker murder file

Nancy Parker was addressing Christmas cards on Dec. 14, 1955, the morning she was attacked in her home in Antelope Park.

