Dapper motorcyclists loop through Lincoln for a good cause

Madeline Cass, Tamara’s daughter and art director for the coffeehouse, was happy to take the lead.

“It sounded like so much fun,” she said. “We wanted to help in any way we could.”

The Mill in the Telegraph District became the starting point and ending destination May 23. The Mill provided muffins and coffee. And Baxter of Omaha — where Cass had recently purchased a Royal Enfield Interceptor, a new bike that looks vintage — offered a helmet to the rider who raised the most money.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burke contacted Marlin Bartel, an organizer of European Motorcycle Night, an opportunity for classic motorcycle lovers to showcase their rides on the first Wednesday of the month in the Haymarket.

“He immediately took the baton and signed people up,” Burke said.

Thirty riders showed up at The Mill on the morning of May 23, most of them dressed to suit the occasion, and many on vintage bikes.

“Women and old guys,” Cass said. “People with bikes that barely run but are old and cool.”

Before Burke’s phone call, Cass had not heard about the Distinguished Gentleman’s movement, but she liked the philanthropic aspect and the idea that riders showed another side of cycling.