Dale Young, former mayor, always 'wanted Lincoln to succeed'

Dale Young's legacy holds a spot on the Lincoln skyline.

Young, who died Tuesday at the age of 93, is credited for not allowing a downtown Lincoln staple -- one-way streets -- to stagnate one of the city's signature projects.

Lincoln's mayor for only six months, Young's tenure included leading a delegation of civic leaders to meet John Q. Hammons in Springfield, Missouri, and revive plans to build the downtown Embassy Suites on P Street.

“He was a big believer in Lincoln,” his son said.

In an interview on Friday, Philip Young said he remembers his father as a man who spent his life trying to make Lincoln a better place.

As a businessman, Young climbed the ranks from teller to senior executive vice president at FirsTier Bank. His public service included duty in World War II and the Korean War.

But, at home, Young's focus was on his family and the community. The list of local organizations and foundations he was a part of would rival that of any city leader, and he could play cards, too. Young's name showed up almost every week that the Journal Star published results of the Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club.

Young joined the Lincoln City Council in 1991 and served seven years before taking over as mayor in December 1998 after Mike Johanns was elected governor. He served until May 1999, a short stint but a source of tremendous pride, his son said.

“He felt it was such an honor to be one of Lincoln’s mayors, even if it was for such a short period of time, because he just truly loved the city,” Philip Young said.

At the time, Dale Young said he was chosen mayor to avoid a political battle. That was fitting, his son said, describing his dad as a team player who strove to hear and collaborate with everyone.

Though he was a devoted Republican, Dale Young hired Deane Finnegan, a former executive director of the state Democratic Party, to be his chief of staff.

His ability to work with people of different ideologies was just one of Dale Young’s rare qualities, Philip Young said. He had an irreplaceable joy and kindheartedness that everyone around him appreciated.

“He was just the most jovial guy,” his son said.

Dale Young’s public service would inspire his two children, Philip and Shalla, to pursue careers in politics. Shalla Young worked for a time at the National Chamber of Commerce, and Philip Young worked in the White House press office under President Ronald Reagan.

Their paths were the result of years of hearing their father talk about his job at the dinner table, Philip Young said.

Dale Young loved his cabin in Beacon View along the Platte River, and spending weekends with his family, including his three grandchildren: Allison, Lauren and Elizabeth.

A memorial service for Young is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

