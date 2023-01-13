Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 13

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Welcome back to the Journal Star's Daily Minute. A transcript of today's video can be found below.

Former Gov. Ricketts will fill Nebraska's Senate seat

A week after completing his governorship, Pete Ricketts was appointed to a seat in the U.S. Senate Thursday.

After interviewing nine of the 111 Nebraskans who applied for the job, Gov. Jim Pillen said Ricketts was "the very obvious choice."

Ricketts, who provided strong financial and political support to Pillen’s campaign for the governorship, will fill the Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse last week. Ricketts will have to face voters in 2024 to hold on to the seat for the final two years of the term and run again in 2026 to win a full six-year term.

Read more on Ricketts’ appointment along with our coverage of Day 7 of the Nebraska Legislature’s 108th session.

Why is LPS in the business of building streets anyway?

You may have noticed LPS has been involved in a lot of street projects the past couple of years, including in southeast Lincoln.

Because LPS decided to build two new high schools in relatively undeveloped corners of the city, it agreed to share some of the costs to build the roads near the schools. The latest projects are adjacent to Standing Bear High School, where workers are building two roundabouts.

Both projects are expected to be ready by the time the school is open.

Age-old question comes to mind for Justin St. Clair, Nebraska track team

For the first time in over 40 years, Nebraska track and field will open its indoor season without coach Gary Pepin, who retired after last season.

Justin St. Clair is the program’s interim coach, and he spoke to Journal Star columnist Amie Just about his vision for the Huskers, his relationship with Pepin and his take on replacing Nebraska’s longest-tenured coach in any sport.

That’s it for Friday, Jan. 13. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here on Tuesday.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023 Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star Photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January