Cruising for Mr. Rod — Rolling car show to honor man who connected Lincoln's hot rodders

Later, he helped launch Sonic cruise nights, which became Culver’s cruise nights, which welcomed all car-lovers.

“Mr. Rod’s always been a gentleman that helped everyone out, no matter what. He’s always brought people together,” said Todd Francisco of the Midwest Rollers, who met Phelps at a Culver’s cruise night a decade ago. “He’s always out there looking for that person who doesn’t belong or fit, and then he makes you fit.”

Ready met Phelps more than 20 years ago, when they were both area representatives for the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association. At the time, Ready lived south of Kearney, but when he moved to Lincoln in 2004, Phelps took him in.

“Rod was always making friends and putting groups together,” he said. “He’d introduce you to people and make sure you got together.”

He’d make sure they got along, too, Boyd said. “He kept us from fighting. He always said, ‘No religion, no politics at our deals.’ It really worked well.”

It wasn’t unusual for his friend to call to say he was gathering a group for a dinner run up to Columbus, Ready said. They never drove the same route twice, and Phelps was usually at the front.