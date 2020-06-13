You are the owner of this article.
Crouch joins Black Lives Matter protesters in Saturday march
Crouch joins Black Lives Matter protesters in Saturday march

Protesters joined former Husker football players and coaches on Saturday, marching between the state Capitol and Nebraska Union and adding voices to calls for potential reforms to combat decades of racism.

"I'm here because our black community is hurting," said Eric Crouch, a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Nebraska. "Black lives matter." 

Saturday's march on Centennial Mall was dubbed Not One More Life and organized by former Husker defensive back Kieron Williams and his organization, Fake Inc. Hundreds turned out, although generating a crowd estimate was difficult as groups moved back and forth across downtown Lincoln.

Speakers included Ron Brown, a longtime Nebraska coach and current director of player development for the football program, along with John Goodwin, director of the Malone Center. 

'We are our own solution to our problems' — Lincoln youth lead local protest movement

Food and water were available for those who participated, and vendors — many of them involving black-owned businesses — were selling clothing and other items. 

Addressing the crowd, Crouch said it's time for policy changes in the way that police interact with minority communities and because he thinks everyone should do their part to combat racism when they encounter it. 

Crouch said part of the systemic problem is that people have chosen to ignore wrongdoing when they see it instead of confronting it. He said he plans to speak with local officials about potential reforms.

In an interview after his remarks, Brown said he spoke because Williams invited him to, and he shared Scripture he believes is relevant to the situation in America today. 

The march was not affiliated with the Black Leaders Movement, a Lincoln group that has organized many of the recent protests in town, as well as a well-attended march in south Lincoln on Thursday and a meet and greet Friday evening at Pentzer Park.  

At Saturday's rally, Goodwin spoke about the death of George Floyd and the policy change that he believes must come in its wake. He had the crowd repeat the phrase "eight minutes and 46 seconds" throughout the speech, a reminder of how long Floyd was under a Minneapolis police officer's knee on May 25. 

Change, Goodwin said, doesn't come overnight, but as people wait, he believes they should register to vote, complete a census form and educate themselves on the history of the civil rights movement. Learning about the past, Goodwin said, is like a football team breaking down film of its previous games. 

"They don't just go out there and play the game," he said. "They develop a plan by watching history." 

Watch Now: Lincoln mayor considering pardons for peaceful protesters

Goodwin said it is not enough for marchers to only protest, but rather they should combat systemic racism in every way they can. 

"I need to understand who my enemy is," he said, "what am I fighting against? It's not in a uniform; it's not in an occupation. It's in the spirit of racism." 

Protests in Lincoln over George Floyd's death

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

