Crouch joins Black Lives Matter protesters in Saturday march

Protesters joined former Husker football players and coaches on Saturday, marching between the state Capitol and Nebraska Union and adding voices to calls for potential reforms to combat decades of racism.
"I'm here because our black community is hurting," said Eric Crouch, a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Nebraska. "Black lives matter."
Saturday's march on Centennial Mall was dubbed Not One More Life and organized by former Husker defensive back Kieron Williams and his organization, Fake Inc. Hundreds turned out, although generating a crowd estimate was difficult as groups moved back and forth across downtown Lincoln.
Speakers included Ron Brown, a longtime Nebraska coach and current director of player development for the football program, along with John Goodwin, director of the Malone Center.
Food and water were available for those who participated, and vendors — many of them involving black-owned businesses — were selling clothing and other items.
Addressing the crowd, Crouch said it's time for policy changes in the way that police interact with minority communities and because he thinks everyone should do their part to combat racism when they encounter it.
Crouch said part of the systemic problem is that people have chosen to ignore wrongdoing when they see it instead of confronting it. He said he plans to speak with local officials about potential reforms.
In an interview after his remarks, Brown said he spoke because Williams invited him to, and he shared Scripture he believes is relevant to the situation in America today.
The march was not affiliated with the Black Leaders Movement, a Lincoln group that has organized many of the recent protests in town, as well as a well-attended march in south Lincoln on Thursday and a meet and greet Friday evening at Pentzer Park.
At Saturday's rally, Goodwin spoke about the death of George Floyd and the policy change that he believes must come in its wake. He had the crowd repeat the phrase "eight minutes and 46 seconds" throughout the speech, a reminder of how long Floyd was under a Minneapolis police officer's knee on May 25.
Change, Goodwin said, doesn't come overnight, but as people wait, he believes they should register to vote, complete a census form and educate themselves on the history of the civil rights movement. Learning about the past, Goodwin said, is like a football team breaking down film of its previous games.
"They don't just go out there and play the game," he said. "They develop a plan by watching history."
Goodwin said it is not enough for marchers to only protest, but rather they should combat systemic racism in every way they can.
"I need to understand who my enemy is," he said, "what am I fighting against? It's not in a uniform; it's not in an occupation. It's in the spirit of racism."
Protests in Lincoln over George Floyd's death
Not One More Life March
BLM March, 6.11
Protesting in the Rain, 6.9
BLM leaders
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
County-City Building
County-City Building protest
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
George Floyd Protest
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.