Crouch joins Black Lives Matter protesters in Saturday march

In an interview after his remarks, Brown said he spoke because Williams invited him to, and he shared Scripture he believes is relevant to the situation in America today.

The march was not affiliated with the Black Leaders Movement, a Lincoln group that has organized many of the recent protests in town, as well as a well-attended march in south Lincoln on Thursday and a meet and greet Friday evening at Pentzer Park.

At Saturday's rally, Goodwin spoke about the death of George Floyd and the policy change that he believes must come in its wake. He had the crowd repeat the phrase "eight minutes and 46 seconds" throughout the speech, a reminder of how long Floyd was under a Minneapolis police officer's knee on May 25.

Change, Goodwin said, doesn't come overnight, but as people wait, he believes they should register to vote, complete a census form and educate themselves on the history of the civil rights movement. Learning about the past, Goodwin said, is like a football team breaking down film of its previous games.

"They don't just go out there and play the game," he said. "They develop a plan by watching history."

Goodwin said it is not enough for marchers to only protest, but rather they should combat systemic racism in every way they can.