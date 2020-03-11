Crofton student who attended state basketball tournament tests positive for COVID-19

The North Central District Health Department says a student from Crofton High School who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus attended last week's girls high school state basketball tournament in Lincoln.
According to a message posted on the Crofton High School Twitter account, the student attended the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water Game at Lincoln Southwest High School and the Crofton vs. BRLD game at Lincoln North Star High School, both on Thursday.
The message said people who sat in the Cedar Catholic and Crofton general fan sections at those games may have been exposed to the student.
The message said fourth, fifth and sixth graders attending Crofton also may have been exposed to the person on Tuesday.
State health officials said the high school student was transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Crofton Public Schools has closed all of its schools for the rest of the week and canceled all school-related events.
The Nebraska School Acticvities Association, as of Monday night, said in a statement that the state tournament would go on as scheduled. Developments from Tuesday night are certain to be discussed at Wednesday morning's NSAA board meeting.
The North Central District Health Department said on its Facebook page that the person started exhibiting symptoms on Thursday, the day of the state tournament games. It said it is investigating potential exposures and asking all identified close contacts to self quarantine.
The case is the fifth known coronavirus case in Nebraska. The other four are in Douglas County.