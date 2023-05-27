Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A high-speed chase down Interstate 80 that spanned across several southeast Nebraska counties ended in a fire and the arrest of a 31-year-old Washington woman in northeast Lincoln Friday night, according the Nebraska State Patrol.

At around 11:15 p.m. Friday, Nebraska Sate Patrol was notified that Seward County Deputies were in pursuit of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo that had fled a traffic stop, according to a press release from the state patrol. The pursuit was eastbound on I-80 heading into Lancaster County, according to the state patrol.

The state patrol took over as the vehicle continued on I-80 through Lincoln at speeds reaching 120 mph, according to the release.

At mile marker 412, the driver, Georgina De La Cadena, of Vancouver, Washington, turned around in the median and began traveling westbound on I-80. She exited at the Waverly interchange and began traveling westbound toward Lincoln on Highway 6, according to the release.

The NSP AirWing picked up the pursuit from the air and troopers on the ground discontinued their pursuit, according to the release.

The vehicle turned southbound on 84th Street, entered a parking lot and drove into a field where it came to a stop. As De La Cadena fled on foot, troopers called for Lincoln Fire and Rescue after the vehicle caused a fire in the field’s tall grass, according to authorities.

After about a 15 minute search, a state patrol police dog tracked De La Cadena to where she was hiding on the bank of Stevens Creek, according to the release.

De La Cadena was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and obstructing a peace officer. Additional charges are pending in Seward County. She was lodged in Seward County Jail.