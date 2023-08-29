A 29-year-old Washington man is in jail in Lincoln after deputies found 384 pounds of marijuana in his pickup truck amid a Friday morning traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to court filings.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies stopped Jason Lucatorta at 11:25 a.m. Friday near the 27th Street exit for following another car too close in his 2016 Ford F250, Sgt. Jason Mayo said in a probable cause statement for Lucatorta's arrest.

"During the traffic stop, reasonable suspicion of criminal activity was developed," Mayo wrote in the statement.

Lucatorta denied having contraband in his pickup truck, Mayo alleged, and consented to a search of the truck.

Deputies found 384 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags in the truck's bed, Mayo said. They arrested Lucatorta and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.

Prosecutors charged the Elk, Washington, man with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and violating Nebraska's drug tax stamp law.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers