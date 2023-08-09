Two Lincoln teens are in custody after they allegedly carried out an armed carjacking late Monday night before crashing the stolen Ford Taurus as they fled from police, authorities said.

A 27-year-old woman called police minutes before midnight Monday and reported that at least two males had approached her as she sat in her car near 25th and W streets and demanded the Ford, Lincoln Police Officer Brian Gruber alleged in court filings.

The woman — who was sitting in the car with her sister and her children, ages 9 and 3 — complied after one of the men threatened to shoot her, she told police.

As officers responded to the area, Gruber spotted the stolen Ford on O Street near 22nd Street and followed the car to 27th Street before turning on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the car, he wrote in the court filing.

The Ford's driver, later found to be a 16-year-old boy, crashed the car into a parked vehicle near 26th and Randolph streets before he and a passenger ran from the scene on foot, Gruber wrote.

Gruber chased the teen and shocked him with a Taser after the boy reached for his waistband, Gruber wrote in the probable cause statement for the teen's arrest. Gruber found a screwdriver in the 16-year-old's pocket.

Police took the 16-year-old to a local hospital for evaluation before taking him to Lancaster County's Youth Assessment Center, according to the statement. Prosecutors charged him in adult court Tuesday with robbery, a class 2 felony.

Officers deployed a K-9 unit to track down the passenger, 18-year-old Vincente Sierra, who police took to a local hospital for medical clearance before taking him to the county jail, Gruber wrote.

Prosecutors also charged him Tuesday with robbery.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers