Two Lincoln men are in jail and facing felony robbery charges after they allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old man in central Lincoln before taking the man's watch and chain Saturday evening, according to police.
Police found 60-year-old Alonzo Green and 28-year-old Troy Williams walking away from the alleged robbery scene at 12th and F streets after witnesses reported the assault at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
The 21-year-old man told police that Green and Williams had assaulted him and taken his watch and gold chain, worth a combined $125, Kocian said.
Police found the alleged robbers to be in possession of the items, Kocian said. And Green, a convicted felon barred from carrying deadly weapons, had a 6-inch knife on him, police alleged.
Officers arrested the 60-year-old on suspicion of robbery, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon.