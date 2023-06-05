Two Lincoln homes were damaged, a dog was rescued and a firefighter was injured in a pair of house fires over the weekend, according to authorities.

The first fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the basement of 5916 Bartholomew Circle, where a dehumidifier caught fire, filling the single-family house with smoke, Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokeswoman MJ Lierman said.

That blaze caused $80,000 in damage to the property and caused one firefighter to suffer a "small injury," Lierman said.

The home's residents, who had evacuated before fire crews arrived, were evaluated by medical personnel but refused treatment, Lierman said.

Fire crews battled another house fire Sunday at 531 A St., where a fire broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters contained that fire to the home's kitchen, where a burner that had been left on was identified as the fire's point of origin, Lierman said.

Crews rescue a dog from the basement.

No one was injured in the blaze, which caused $75,000 in damage and forced the relocation of three residents and two dogs.

