After nearly 29 years as a deputy sheriff — and almost two full decades removed from his most memorable night on the job — Capt. Tommy Trotter is retiring Thursday from his post within the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Trotter, a North Platte native who joined the agency in 1994, was among the first responders to arrive on scene in Hallam in May 2004 after a devastating EF4 tornado swept through the town, leaving one dead and 37 injured, destroying 150 homes and severely damaging another 57.

Then a sergeant working second shift, Trotter couldn't have known the damage that awaited him in Hallam that night. The toll would be calculated in the days, weeks and months ahead.

But that night, Trotter and the cohort of six or seven deputies who accompanied him to the southwestern Lancaster County town knew little about what they were driving toward.

"We knew it was gonna be a bad storm, but we didn’t have any idea what was really coming," Trotter recalled this month, as he counted down the days toward his retirement.

In a career that stretched parts of four decades and brought the Nebraska native numerous honors and awards, it was that night — May 22, 2004 — that has defined Trotter's now-nearly-finished career perhaps as much as any other day.

“It’s scary because you — there’s nothing you can do," he said. "It’s coming.”

He drove toward Hallam anyway.

"That’s what we have to do," he said.

“The town was destroyed to the point where you couldn’t drive through the town," he recalled. "There’s trees down, the grain elevators collapsed over the roadway. There’s no power. It’s still pouring rain."

The emergency services that would normally serve the town were made up of volunteers, whose homes were among those destroyed by the storm, whose ranks were trapped in place by the wreckage that littered the town's streets.

"You couldn’t even get to the fire barn if they wanted to get a vehicle out of there," Trotter said.

Help, he realized, was not on the way. For what he believes was close to an hour, Trotter and his small team of deputies were it.

"And so we kind of cordoned off the roads and went out on foot, and just started going door-to-door, looking for victims," he said.

“It was a long time before we got fire and medical there from other areas that weren’t damaged," he added. "For that first hour, it was pretty — pretty crazy."

That night in Hallam — and the months that followed — served as a watershed for Trotter's career and the sheriff's office's response to what have been broadly categorized as "critical incidents."

The deputies who responded to the disaster site that day weren't equipped to handle the wreckage before them. And perhaps equally, they were not prepared to deal with the emotional tumult that followed.

“Up to that point, in our career, we hadn’t really talked about officer wellness or those things that can get to you after so many years," he said. "And that can cause PTSD and retirement and those types of things."

Hallam, in that way, marked a turning point for Trotter and the sheriff's office.

It got the University of Nebraska-Omaha graduate involved in "critical incident stress management" — a blanket term for debriefing in the aftermath of traumatic events — a concept that wasn't often talked about when Trotter joined law enforcement in the 1990s.

The sheriff's office had tried to debrief deputies in the aftermath of a police shooting in 1997, but there was skepticism over the confidentiality of their sessions with counselors and a general stigma then over open discussions of mental health struggles, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

"We didn’t know what to do," Wagner said.

"But we knew we had to do something," Trotter said.

Seven years later, the Hallam tornado seemed to push the envelope. In its aftermath, Trotter became a peer support member for the state's Critical Incident Stress Management team, and the sheriff's office's de facto expert on the matter.

Ten years after Hallam, Trotter would need his expertise himself.

In May 2014, he was one of two deputies who shot and killed 64-year-old Douglas DaMoude while trying to evict him from a southeast Lincoln house in a civil case turned deadly.

DaMoude was armed with an unloaded rifle but did not shoot toward the deputies before they fired at him amid a struggle over the rifle. In the weeks before his death, DaMoude wrote letters to the sheriff's office and police department saying he did not recognize their authority.

"It was a serious traumatic event for everybody that was involved," Trotter said this month. "The families, even of the person that was killed — there are no winners.

"But I think all the training that I had went to before that helped me greatly … And I can’t speak for the others involved, the other deputies, but I know there was people who handled it better than others.”

Trotter, who now leads the office's patrol division, was a sergeant in the courts services unit then — a group of deputies that, Wagner said, often contacts residents as the final messenger amid "one of the lower periods in their lives."

He was named the Sheriff's Deputy of the Year in 2014 in part for his heroism that day. And he received the office's Gallantry Star award the same year, for his actions during DaMoude's eviction and for a traffic stop he performed on Kent Burklund, a homicide suspect once charged in his wife's killing, who Trotter arrested peacefully after pulling him over.

"Tommy’s just a really good example of the quality of people that we seek and hire," the sheriff said. "His leadership helps mold those newer deputies that we’re hiring now in what we expect of deputy sheriffs.”

It was Wagner's initial election to sheriff in 1994 that created the opening Trotter later filled.

“The sheriff is the only person I’ve worked for here,” Trotter said.

“And the first person I hired after I took office,” Wagner said.

“And now he’s mad because I’m leaving and he’s still here,” Trotter said, laughing.

Through nearly 29 years of sometimes traumatic service to the county, Trotter answered quickly when asked if he ever thought about leaving law enforcement early.

"No," he said.

And he knows, with a similar confidence, what he'll miss the most.

“It’s mainly the people that we’ve worked with," Trotter said. "My wife was asking me the other day, she said, ‘Have you ever really helped anyone?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah. I can’t even remember how many people over the years.'

"Regardless of what many people think, we are out there to help everyone."

