A trio of men were robbed at gunpoint in southwest Lincoln on Friday night, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The robbery occurred at about 11:50 p.m. in 1300 block of Trimble Street near West A Street. One of the victims reported $300 in personal items stolen. No injures were reported.

After being provided with a description of the suspects by witnesses, authorities arrested Shaquille Adams, 28, and Brittney Williams, 22, both of Lincoln.

Adams was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Williams was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting robbery.

LPD's investigation is ongoing.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023