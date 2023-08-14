Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department last week seized THC products for testing from five local dispensaries that previously failed compliance tests, police officials said.

The dispensaries — The Cannabis Factory, Kind Life Dispensary and three 50 Shades of Green locations — offer various THC products, including Delta-8, a federally legal hemp-derived cannabinoid that has been sold in the city for more than two years.

Though marijuana remains illegal in Nebraska even for medical use, a provision in the 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized the regulated production of hemp. The law requires that the plant contain no more than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC, but no limits were placed on the hundreds of other cannabinoids present in hemp, including Delta 8, essentially creating a loophole for businesses to sell it.

Lincoln Police investigators performed "spot checks" on 10 local dispensaries in January, February and March in response to resident concerns over advertisements that suggested the stores were selling illegal-grade THC products, said Erika Thomas, a spokeswoman for LPD.

Five of the 10 dispensaries were found to be selling THC products that weren't compliant with the state statute, Thomas said.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics investigators in June performed follow-up spot checks, which yielded the same results, prompting the unit to serve search warrants on the five stores Aug. 7, Thomas said.

Investigators seized plant materials, edibles, drug paraphernalia and financial records as part of the department's probe into the stores, Thomas said.

The warrants themselves haven't yet been made public, according to District Court records.

All five stores that were subjected to the warrants remain open. The locations raided by police were: The Cannabis Factory at 122 S. Antelope Valley Parkway, Kind Life Delta-8 THC Dispensary at 2525 Pine Lake Road and three 50 Shades of Green storefronts at 330 N. 48th St., 1903 O St. and 1010 South St.

Police haven't cited or arrested any of the stores' operators, Thomas said. It's unclear what legal ramifications they might face.

Asked if customers of the shops who might have unknowingly purchased illegal THC could be prosecuted, Thomas said "anyone in possession of a controlled substance could be subject to prosecution," deferring further questions to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office.

Thomas said there are at least 75 smoke and vape shops operating in Lincoln and police plan to perform similar spot checks on additional stores in the coming weeks.

The Cannabis Factory, an Omaha-based LLC that operates nine dispensaries across Nebraska, sells Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC and THCP, which the business' website describes as "a cannabinoid with more than 30 times the potency of conventional Delta 9 THC from marijuana."

An administrative assistant at The Cannabis Factory who declined to provide her name said Friday police hadn't zeroed in on any particular product the chain offers, instead seizing various products for testing.

The employee said The Cannabis Factory receives their products from federally licensed hemp dealers who provide a certificate of authenticity with each order, ostensibly ensuring the products sold in Nebraska are compliant with federal law.

While The Cannabis Factory's location near downtown Lincoln remains open, the assistant said additional stock of the seized products were being kept off the shelves as the police department's investigation continues.

Tom Whitmore, an Omaha-based lawyer who is listed as The Cannabis Factory's registered agent in state business records, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Lyle Wheeler, an attorney who represents 50 Shades of Green, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

Thomas, the Police Department's spokeswoman, said Monday that the department's probe into the shops did not come at the direction of state authorities but was prompted by residents who lodged concerns over the stores' advertisements.

Similar concerns arose in 2021, when the sale of Delta 8 first caught fire in Lincoln as 50 Shades of Green, an Omaha-based dispensary that sells CBD and Delta 8 products, opened up its first Lincoln location on the southeast corner of O Street and Antelope Valley Parkway.

Delta 8 had already been on the market prior to the chain's arrival, quietly sold in CBD shops around the city.

But when 50 Shades of Green set up shop here in May 2021 and sent out ads to city residents, Lincoln police were flooded with inquiries from residents confused and concerned about the newly marketed commodity, police officials said then.

At the time, police insisted they weren't concerned by the shops.

"To my knowledge, they're not doing anything illegal," Capt. Ryan Dale, the head of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, told reporters in June 2021.

Dale said then that the narcotics unit had made contact with the business, as it does with every CBD shop in Lincoln, to develop a line of communication with the store if operators ever have questions about the legality of products.

Asked Monday if operators knew they were selling THC products that were noncompliant with state law, Thomas declined to say.

"I can't speak for the owners of these stores," she said.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers