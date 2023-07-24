For the second time in less than 10 days, Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery and an attempted robbery reported in residential neighborhoods south of downtown Friday night, authorities said.

Police responded to 16th and D streets shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, when a 33-year-old man said he was robbed of his phone and wallet by a group of unknown teens, Lincoln Police Investigator Scott Parker said Monday.

The man told police that the teens approached him and accused him of parking his car in their family's parking stall, imploring him to move it, Parker said.

When the 33-year-old agreed to move the car, the teens assaulted him before making off with his phone and wallet, fleeing the area in a white sedan, Parker said.

Twenty minutes later, a 26-year-old woman called police to 14th and Sumner streets, where she reported a group of teenage males approached her and pointed "finger guns" at her, demanding her belongings, according to police.

The woman instead threw a slushy at one of the teens and retreated into her car, locking the doors and calling police, Parker said. The group drove away from the area in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata, which had been reported stolen in Valley, Parker said.

Police found the car Saturday morning near 58th and Lillibridge streets, where a resident reported the car had been abandoned in the street.

Another Hyundai — a 2019 Elantra — was reported stolen a block away the same morning, Parker said.

Investigations into all three incidents are ongoing, said Parker, who added that police believe the cases are related.

The robbery and attempted robbery reported south of downtown Friday come less than two weeks after a similar string of incidents in the same area, including two robberies that occurred in the same block of D Street.

Police linked that string of robberies, which transpired July 12, to a stolen 2003 Hyundai Sonata and took a 15-year-old boy into custody, authorities said then.

Cars manufactured by Hyundai and Kia have increasingly become the favored target of car thieves after videos illustrating how to start and steal those makes of cars went viral in late 2021.

The Lincoln Police Department in June offered free steering wheel locks — provided by Hyundai — to local Hyundai and Kia owners. But the department's supply of steering wheel locks ran out this month.

