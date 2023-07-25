A judge sent a teenager to prison Tuesday for a 2021 crash that killed a 16-year-old Lincoln High School student.

"I'm sorry," said Izia Rodriguez, now 19. "If I could go back I really would."

Without a plea agreement, Rodriguez pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide, a felony, for the crash early Oct. 5, 2021, that caused Bryshawn Williams' death and seriously injured two other passengers.

According to the Lincoln police crash report, Williams died after Rodriguez, then 17, crashed into a tree near 70th Street and Fletcher Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Rodriguez, who was on probation in juvenile court at the time, told police he swerved to miss a deer and lost control.

In the accident report, police said the evidence suggested he lost control and struck a curb, then a mailbox and a tree.

On Tuesday, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender John Jorgensen argued for probation, saying Rodriguez struggles with processing what happened that day.

"He did not intend anyone harm," he said.

Jorgensen said the victim was like a brother to Rodriguez and he hates the damage and harm that he caused.

"He's going to be carrying this case with him for the rest of his life and that's a lot to carry," the defense attorney said.

But, Jorgensen said, Rodriguez is redeemable and the court could help guide him down that path with probation.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Decker said Williams' family is devastated by what happened. Bryshawn, a sophomore who played on the Links' varsity football team, was just riding in a car and had trusted his life to Rodriguez.

"This is a completely avoidable death," he said. "It should never, never, ever happen. This is what happens when you drive a vehicle in such a reckless manner. The ultimate consequences are so severe."

Adult behavior has adult consequences, the prosecutor said.

In the end, retired Lancaster County District Court Judge John Colborn sentenced Rodriguez to two years of prison, plus a year and a half of post-release supervision, calling it a tragic case.

"Not only did Mr. Williams die, everyone in the car you were operating was seriously injured," he said.

Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities DUI fatalities by season Most dangerous holidays for DUI Most dangerous days of the week for DUI Most dangerous weeks of the year Ways to stay safe on the road during the holidays Consequences of getting a DUI DUIs leave a lasting financial impact An end to drunk driving Methodology