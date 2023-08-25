A Lincoln man has been jailed after investigators stopped him along Interstate 80 and found a kilo of cocaine in the tailgate of his pickup, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Task Force took Antonio Rangel, 29, to jail and on Thursday prosecutors charged him with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and no drug tax stamp.

Wagner said Rangel had been heading west on I-80 when he was stopped near the Waverly exit just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for following to closely.

He said Rangel consented to a search, which turned up the kilo (or 2.2 pounds) of drugs.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Rangel's arrest, the deputy sergeant opened the driver's door and immediately found a small bag of suspected cocaine in the driver's door handle.

He found a kilo-sized, vacuum-sealed brick of suspected cocaine inside the tailgate of the truck.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023