An Omaha woman is in jail in Lincoln more than a year after she was accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana — often called K2 — into the Nebraska State Penitentiary during a visit to the south Lincoln prison in February 2022, investigators alleged in court filings.

Jamea Kellogg, 38, is accused of passing a bundle of 129 slips of K2-soaked paper to Danny Robinson Jr., her 42-year-old cousin who is serving life in prison for first-degree murder.

Kellogg allegedly slipped Robinson the bundle during a visit to the state penitentiary on Feb. 25, 2022, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Justin Parsons said in the probable cause statement for Kellogg's arrest.

A corporal at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services found the bundle when he searched Robinson immediately after his visit with Kellogg, Parsons wrote in the statement.

The State Patrol sent the slips of paper to the State Crime Lab for testing, which confirmed in September 2022 that the paper was soaked in K2, Parsons wrote.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Kellogg's arrest in January, according to court filings, charging her with delivery of a controlled substance and conveyance of an article to an inmate.

The 38-year-old was arrested and taken to the county jail Monday, according to jail bookings.

