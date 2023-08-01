A Nebraska State Patrol trooper and another person were injured following a crash Tuesday near Fremont.

According to the State Patrol, a trooper was driving east on U.S. Highway 275 in a marked patrol car at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when a GMC Safari van northbound on North Luther Road entered the intersection. The vehicles collided, ejecting the driver of the van, according to a news release.

Bystanders provided aid to both drivers, and the trooper, who had been on the way to another call before the crash, was able to call for assistance.

The van's driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was air-lifted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

First responders with the Fremont Fire Department took the trooper to Fremont Methodist Health, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol has asked the Dodge County Sheriff's Office to investigate the crash. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will assist with crash reconstruction.

