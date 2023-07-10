The residents of five apartment units at the Lake Park Condominiums in southeast Lincoln were forced to relocate Monday after a smoky fire there smoldered for more than half an hour as firefighters tried to track it down, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the complex, at 4000 S. 56th St., at 8:34 a.m. Monday on a report of smoke that turned out to be a structure fire, Battalion Chief Bob Watton said.

Firefighters first had to determine which apartment unit the smoke was pouring from, and even after they tracked down the apartment of origin, crews faced more challenges in scouting the fire itself, Watton said.

Crews navigated a unit filled with columns of smoke and "a lot of personal items" that hampered first responders, Watton said, but firefighters ultimately found the fire on a bed in the unit and quickly extinguished it once they located it.

Firefighters reported dousing the fire with water at 9:07 a.m. Monday — more than 30 minutes after they were dispatched to the complex.

The fire wasn't particularly damaging — causing an estimated $10,000 in damage mostly due to smoke, Watton said — but the sheer volume of smoke forced the residents of five second-floor units to be relocated for at least a few days, according to the fire department.

Though inspectors determined the fire started on a bed, it's unclear what caused the blaze, Watton said. That remains under investigation.

