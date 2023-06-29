A portion of Interstate 80's westbound lanes were forced closed for hours Thursday after two semi trucks — one hauling cattle, the other carrying burritos — crashed near mile marker 394, just west of Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The two westbound trucks crashed just before 11 a.m. Thursday after the truck hauling about 60 head of cattle rear-ended the burrito-toting truck, which had slowed down due to slowing traffic ahead, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

The cattle hauler then left the roadway and rolled into the north ditch, Thomas said in a news release.

Neither driver was seriously injured in the crash, Thomas said, but the driver of the cattle truck was taken to Bryan West for medical evaluation.

The crash forced the interstate's westbound lanes closed for nearly five hours. I-80 reopened at approximately 3:45pm.

A "small number" of cattle perished in the crash, Thomas said.

