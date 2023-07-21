A brother and sister involved in a drug robbery that left a Lincoln man dead in 2021 entered pleas Thursday for their roles in the crime.

In back-to-back hearings, Anna Feilen, 19, and Marques Moten, 33, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to rob James Shekie.

Both will face up to 50 years in prison at their sentencings later this summer for it.

The shooter, Deontae Rush of Omaha, already is serving a life sentence, plus 25 to 35 years in prison, for his first-degree murder after being found guilty at trial for fatally shooting Shekie in a failed attempt to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana.

At the plea hearing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said on March 1, 2021, Lincoln Police were called to check on Shekie because his door had been left open for three days in frigid weather.

They found Shekie, who by then had been dead for nearly a week.

Investigators quickly arrested Feilen and Moten for conspiracy to commit robbery after phone records tied her to Shekie and to a Facebook Messenger conversation between her and Moten about a plan to rob him.

About a week later, Rush was arrested in Chicago, where he'd fled.

At Rush's trial in November, Feilen and Moten, who is paralyzed, told jurors that they waited in the van early Feb. 23, 2021, as Rush kicked in the door at Shekie’s mobile home at Mark IV Estates near North 20th and Superior streets to rob him.

Soon after, they heard gunshots and a scream and drove away, only to pick up Rush later, emptyhanded, at a nearby FedEx.