Lincoln Police are investigating after two cars were struck in an apparent shooting in central Lincoln on Friday night.

Police responded to reports of gunshots near 31st and O streets just after 10:45 p.m. Friday but didn't find anything when they arrived.

Then on Saturday morning, a neighbor reported gunshot damage to two cars near 30th and N streets.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported, Sgt. Derek Dittman said. It's unclear if the shooting was targeted.

The damage to the cars is estimated at about $6,000.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 402-441-6000.

