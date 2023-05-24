A second Lincoln man has been arrested for his alleged role in an April shootout at a north Lincoln apartment complex, according to authorities.

Adrian Lott, who police have been seeking since a judge signed a warrant for his arrest in late April, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a house near 50th and N streets by the members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force, Lancaster County's Chief Sheriff's Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Prosecutors have charged Lott, 32, with three felonies for allegedly returning fire in the April 16 shootout, which transpired at around 3 a.m. in an apartment parking lot at 3237 Portia St., investigators alleged in court filings.

Lott — who was one of three people to arrive at a local hospital with gunshot wounds in the aftermath of the shooting — was charged with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The 32-year-old is accused of exchanging gunfire with 35-year-old Tramel Patterson, who also arrived by private care in the hospital shortly after the shooting but left soon after, police said in court records.

Patterson was arrested days after the shooting and charged with five felonies, including discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and two counts of second-degree assault.

Patterson is accused of shooting both Lott and a 35-year-old woman, who police believe were part of a love triangle that had enraged Patterson, according to the court filings.

Lott, who had evaded police custody for more than a month after the shooting, is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

