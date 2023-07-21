A teenager who randomly shot into a crowd of people in a Lincoln high school parking lot last year, seriously injuring two people, apologized at his sentencing Thursday saying, "I wish I could go back and change the outcome of things."
"I was pretty young. I didn't know what I was doing at the time," said Omar Armell, who is 18 now.
Omar Armell
Courtesy photo
He asked the victims and their families to forgive him for all the tragedy he caused them and said he'd like to better himself and move forward.
Armell was 16 when, early June 26, 2022, in a stolen vehicle, he circled a group in
Seacrest Field's parking lot near 70th and A streets and fired at least 16 shots, hitting 19-year-old Isaiah Craig and 24-year-old Bobbi Fulton, according to prosecutors.
Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Turner said the motivation was gang retaliation, though neither of the victims had any involvement.
"They just happened to be in a school parking lot hanging out with friends," he said.
He said Armell's group believed a rival gang member was somewhere within the group, and Armell decided to shoot. As a result, Turner said, Fulton was left with a gunshot wound to her back, a shattered rib and collapsed lung.
Craig fared worse, he said.
"The bullet that ripped through his arm into an artery, into a lung and then eventually into his spine left him with what he describes as a 'dead arm,'" Turner said.
He said he's now paralyzed and can't pick up his newborn daughter.
"These are all things directly attributable to Mr. Armell's intentional decisions," Turner said.
Armell's attorney, Nancy Peterson, said Armell's life has been forever altered by his actions that day.
"It's just a horrible tragedy on all sides," she said.
Peterson said Armell had absolutely no family support and essentially had been raising himself.
"Mr. Armell is now 18 years old facing realities of an adult sentencing, an adult prison, and all that holds for him," she said.
Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret said everyone agrees this was a very serious and tragic event.
She said she was encouraged to hear Armell ask for forgiveness because it was the first time he had shown any acceptance of responsibility.
"Maybe that is a glimmer of hope for him and his future when he's done serving his sentence that he can become a positive, productive member of society and begin to rebuild his life and repay the debt and the damage that he's caused," Maret said.
She said the life and background that Armell has had to endure and survive isn't an excuse for what happened.
"But it can begin to explain how everyone arrives at that fateful night and how things like this can happen," Maret said, before sentencing Armell to 16 to 18 years in prison on each of the two counts of first-degree assault, to which Armell earlier pleaded guilty.
The judge ran the sentences concurrently, meaning he will have to serve eight years before he's eligible for parole.
States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities
States with the highest rate of gun-related fatalities
When it comes to gun-related deaths in the United States, 2020 was unfortunately a banner year, recording the highest number of gun-related deaths ever in a single year, driven by a surge in firearm-related homicides.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent findings,
overall firearm-related deaths rose 15% over 2019 numbers to reach more than 45,000 nationwide, while firearm-related homicides went up 35%. In terms of the national rate of gun deaths based on population, per-capita numbers actually decreased (13.6 deaths per 100,000 people) from their historical peak (16.3 per 100,000) set in 1974, largely due to the rise in the overall population— more than 100 million since the 1980 census. Nonetheless, both the number of gun-related homicides and suicides reached levels not seen since the early 1990s.
Investigating firearm-related deaths also helps highlight public health crises, particularly as related to suicide. Suicides accounted for a substantial portion (54%) of gun-related fatalities in 2020. States with fewer gun laws tallied more than
double the number of suicides by firearm as states with relatively stricter access to guns. Since most suicides involve firearms, addressing suicide as an epidemic will necessitate a closer look at firearm access. Stacker cited data from the CDC to look at the rate of gun-related fatalities in every state. Five-year averages between 2017 and 2021 are used and fatalities are broken down by firearm assault and intentional self-harm using a firearm. Additional categories classified by CDC Wonder include incidents involving law enforcement, unintentional discharge, and undetermined intent. Deaths from operations of war and terrorism involving firearms are not included in overall calculations. You may also like: From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#50. Massachusetts
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 3.7 deaths per 100K (1,282 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 1.5 deaths per 100K (531 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 2.1 deaths per 100K (712 deaths)
Matthew Moloney // Shutterstock
#49. Hawaii
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 4.0 deaths per 100K (281 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available
- Gun-related suicide rate: 2.4 deaths per 100K (174 deaths)
Dragan Mujan // Shutterstock
#48. Rhode Island
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 4.6 deaths per 100K (246 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 1.6 deaths per 100K (84 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 2.9 deaths per 100K (155 deaths)
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#47. New York
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 4.6 deaths per 100K (4,527 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 2.2 deaths per 100K (2,168 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 2.3 deaths per 100K (2,234 deaths)
Steve Sanchez Photos // Shutterstock
#46. New Jersey
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 4.9 deaths per 100K (2,184 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 2.7 deaths per 100K (1,201 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 2.1 deaths per 100K (946 deaths)
You may also like: 50 facts about food insecurity in America
Roman Babakin // Shutterstock
#45. Connecticut
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 5.8 deaths per 100K (1,031 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 2.3 deaths per 100K (409 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 3.3 deaths per 100K (585 deaths)
DarSzach // Shutterstock
#44. California
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 8.2 deaths per 100K (16,193 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 3.8 deaths per 100K (7,548 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 4.0 deaths per 100K (7,952 deaths)
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#43. Minnesota
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 8.7 deaths per 100K (2,453 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 1.9 deaths per 100K (548 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 6.4 deaths per 100K (1,818 deaths)
f11photo // Shutterstock
#42. Nebraska
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 9.8 deaths per 100K (945 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 2.0 deaths per 100K (189 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 7.3 deaths per 100K (709 deaths)
EVA CARRE // Shutterstock
#41. Iowa
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 10.0 deaths per 100K (1,584 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 1.9 deaths per 100K (297 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 7.8 deaths per 100K (1,239 deaths)
You may also like: How driving is subsidized in America
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#40. New Hampshire
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 10.4 deaths per 100K (708 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available
- Gun-related suicide rate: 9.2 deaths per 100K (628 deaths)
Makhh // Shutterstock
#39. Washington
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 11.2 deaths per 100K (4,260 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 2.5 deaths per 100K (968 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 8.2 deaths per 100K (3,110 deaths)
VDB Photos // Shutterstock
#38. Wisconsin
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 11.4 deaths per 100K (3,336 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 3.5 deaths per 100K (1,008 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 7.6 deaths per 100K (2,208 deaths)
Happy Lenses // Shutterstock
#37. Vermont
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.0 deaths per 100K (378 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available
- Gun-related suicide rate: 10.6 deaths per 100K (334 deaths)
Oasishifi // Shutterstock
#36. Maine
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.2 deaths per 100K (825 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available
- Gun-related suicide rate: 10.9 deaths per 100K (732 deaths)
You may also like: Web3 is coming—here's what you should know
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#35. Delaware
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.3 deaths per 100K (604 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 6.2 deaths per 100K (304 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 5.9 deaths per 100K (287 deaths)
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#34. Illinois
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.7 deaths per 100K (8,032 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 7.8 deaths per 100K (4,968 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 4.6 deaths per 100K (2,889 deaths)
David Clayton // Shutterstock
#33. Virginia
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.9 deaths per 100K (5,523 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 4.6 deaths per 100K (1,966 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 8.0 deaths per 100K (3,418 deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Maryland
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 12.9 deaths per 100K (3,924 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 8.1 deaths per 100K (2,466 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 4.6 deaths per 100K (1,382 deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. Utah
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.0 deaths per 100K (2,080 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 1.8 deaths per 100K (283 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 10.7 deaths per 100K (1,715 deaths)
You may also like: States with the highest marriage rates—and how they've changed
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#30. South Dakota
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.1 deaths per 100K (579 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 2.0 deaths per 100K (89 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 10.4 deaths per 100K (458 deaths)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#29. Pennsylvania
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.2 deaths per 100K (8,488 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 5.3 deaths per 100K (3,380 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 7.6 deaths per 100K (4,898 deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#28. Michigan
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.3 deaths per 100K (6,666 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 5.5 deaths per 100K (2,748 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 7.6 deaths per 100K (3,801 deaths)
Thomas Egan Photography // Shutterstock
#27. North Dakota
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.4 deaths per 100K (513 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available
- Gun-related suicide rate: 11.2 deaths per 100K (426 deaths)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#25. Oregon
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.7 deaths per 100K (2,875 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 2.2 deaths per 100K (473 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 10.9 deaths per 100K (2,291 deaths)
ALDECA studio // Shutterstock
#24. Florida
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 13.7 deaths per 100K (14,678 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 5.0 deaths per 100K (5,311 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 8.4 deaths per 100K (9,058 deaths)
Fernando Sorzano // Shutterstock
#23. Ohio
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 14.4 deaths per 100K (8,397 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 5.9 deaths per 100K (3,430 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 8.1 deaths per 100K (4,754 deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. North Carolina
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 14.9 deaths per 100K (7,781 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 6.0 deaths per 100K (3,146 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 8.2 deaths per 100K (4,289 deaths)
Openfinal // Shutterstock
#21. Colorado
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 15.7 deaths per 100K (4,500 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 3.6 deaths per 100K (1,023 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 11.5 deaths per 100K (3,298 deaths)
You may also like: Best-run cities in America
DanielJohn // Shutterstock
#20. Kansas
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 15.7 deaths per 100K (2,290 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 4.6 deaths per 100K (664 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 10.7 deaths per 100K (1,558 deaths)
Dpongvit // Shutterstock
#19. Indiana
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 15.9 deaths per 100K (5,361 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 6.2 deaths per 100K (2,103 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 9.1 deaths per 100K (3,066 deaths)
Aaron Yoder // Shutterstock
#18. Idaho
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 16.2 deaths per 100K (1,459 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 1.4 deaths per 100K (130 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 14.0 deaths per 100K (1,256 deaths)
Virrage Images // Shutterstock
#17. Arizona
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 16.7 deaths per 100K (6,047 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 4.7 deaths per 100K (1,694 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 11.4 deaths per 100K (4,112 deaths)
Mark Skalny // Shutterstock
#16. Georgia
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 17.1 deaths per 100K (9,095 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 7.4 deaths per 100K (3,921 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 9.2 deaths per 100K (4,904 deaths)
You may also like: 50 terms with origins in rural America
VDB Photos // Shutterstock
#15. Nevada
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 17.7 deaths per 100K (2,728 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 5.0 deaths per 100K (776 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 11.9 deaths per 100K (1,835 deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#14. Kentucky
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 18.0 deaths per 100K (4,023 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 6.0 deaths per 100K (1,341 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 11.1 deaths per 100K (2,476 deaths)
JNix // Shutterstock
#13. West Virginia
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 18.2 deaths per 100K (1,635 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 4.3 deaths per 100K (384 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 13.0 deaths per 100K (1,167 deaths)
Bjoern Wylezich // Shutterstock
#12. Oklahoma
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 18.9 deaths per 100K (3,745 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 6.0 deaths per 100K (1,185 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 12.5 deaths per 100K (2,466 deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#11. South Carolina
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 19.7 deaths per 100K (5,067 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 8.8 deaths per 100K (2,250 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 10.4 deaths per 100K (2,667 deaths)
You may also like: How background checks on popular dating apps and websites work
J.J. Gouin // Shutterstock
#10. Tennessee
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 19.9 deaths per 100K (6,786 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 8.2 deaths per 100K (2,811 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 10.9 deaths per 100K (3,728 deaths)
Mont592 // Shutterstock
#9. Arkansas
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 20.8 deaths per 100K (3,137 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 7.7 deaths per 100K (1,157 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 12.1 deaths per 100K (1,833 deaths)
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#8. Montana
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 21.6 deaths per 100K (1,157 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 2.4 deaths per 100K (128 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 18.1 deaths per 100K (973 deaths)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#7. Missouri
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 21.9 deaths per 100K (6,710 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 9.6 deaths per 100K (2,949 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 11.6 deaths per 100K (3,559 deaths)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#6. New Mexico
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 22.5 deaths per 100K (2,360 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 7.4 deaths per 100K (774 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 13.7 deaths per 100K (1,434 deaths)
You may also like: What kind of data is your car collecting about you?
Underawesternsky // Shutterstock
#5. Alabama
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 23.2 deaths per 100K (5,720 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 10.9 deaths per 100K (2,674 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 11.5 deaths per 100K (2,833 deaths)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#4. Wyoming
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 23.4 deaths per 100K (679 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: Five-year average not available
- Gun-related suicide rate: 20.2 deaths per 100K (586 deaths)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#3. Louisiana
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 23.7 deaths per 100K (5,509 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 13.4 deaths per 100K (3,124 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 9.6 deaths per 100K (2,226 deaths)
Dr. Victor Wong // Shutterstock
#2. Alaska
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 23.7 deaths per 100K (871 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 5.2 deaths per 100K (192 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 16.8 deaths per 100K (618 deaths)
Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock
#1. Mississippi
- Gun-related death rate, 2017-21: 25.6 deaths per 100K (3,803 deaths)
- Gun-related homicide rate: 13.9 deaths per 100K (2,063 deaths)
- Gun-related suicide rate: 10.3 deaths per 100K (1,527 deaths)
You may also like: America's ambitious bet on wildlife crossings
ARTFULLY PHOTOGRAPHER // Shutterstock
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!