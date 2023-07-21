A teenager who randomly shot into a crowd of people in a Lincoln high school parking lot last year, seriously injuring two people, apologized at his sentencing Thursday saying, "I wish I could go back and change the outcome of things."

"I was pretty young. I didn't know what I was doing at the time," said Omar Armell, who is 18 now.

He asked the victims and their families to forgive him for all the tragedy he caused them and said he'd like to better himself and move forward.

Armell was 16 when, early June 26, 2022, in a stolen vehicle, he circled a group in Seacrest Field's parking lot near 70th and A streets and fired at least 16 shots, hitting 19-year-old Isaiah Craig and 24-year-old Bobbi Fulton, according to prosecutors.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Turner said the motivation was gang retaliation, though neither of the victims had any involvement.

"They just happened to be in a school parking lot hanging out with friends," he said.

He said Armell's group believed a rival gang member was somewhere within the group, and Armell decided to shoot. As a result, Turner said, Fulton was left with a gunshot wound to her back, a shattered rib and collapsed lung.

Craig fared worse, he said.

"The bullet that ripped through his arm into an artery, into a lung and then eventually into his spine left him with what he describes as a 'dead arm,'" Turner said.

He said he's now paralyzed and can't pick up his newborn daughter.

"These are all things directly attributable to Mr. Armell's intentional decisions," Turner said.

Armell's attorney, Nancy Peterson, said Armell's life has been forever altered by his actions that day.

"It's just a horrible tragedy on all sides," she said.

Peterson said Armell had absolutely no family support and essentially had been raising himself.

"Mr. Armell is now 18 years old facing realities of an adult sentencing, an adult prison, and all that holds for him," she said.

Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret said everyone agrees this was a very serious and tragic event.

She said she was encouraged to hear Armell ask for forgiveness because it was the first time he had shown any acceptance of responsibility.

"Maybe that is a glimmer of hope for him and his future when he's done serving his sentence that he can become a positive, productive member of society and begin to rebuild his life and repay the debt and the damage that he's caused," Maret said.

She said the life and background that Armell has had to endure and survive isn't an excuse for what happened.

"But it can begin to explain how everyone arrives at that fateful night and how things like this can happen," Maret said, before sentencing Armell to 16 to 18 years in prison on each of the two counts of first-degree assault, to which Armell earlier pleaded guilty.

The judge ran the sentences concurrently, meaning he will have to serve eight years before he's eligible for parole.

