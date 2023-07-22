A federal judge sentenced a 52-year-old Lincoln man to prison on Friday for his role in an overdose death linked to tainted cocaine.

Russell Rucks Sr. was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and a detectable amount of fentanyl, which resulted in overdoses in 2021 that injured two people and killed one.

Last year, a grand jury indicted Rucks and his son Russell Rucks Jr. — who faces similar charges — alleging they conspired to distribute a mix of cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury to two people and the death of a third.

Rucks Jr. is awaiting a trial set for October.

In July 2021, a Lincoln man overdosed on what he believed to be cocaine, prompting first responders to administer Narcan twice, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prior to the overdose, the man told investigators he had met with Rucks Sr. — from whom he had bought cocaine for about a year — and bought $20 worth of what he believed to be cocaine. Phone records showed communication about the transactions between the two.

Three days later, two men were hospitalized after overdosing at a Lincoln residence, including one who died about a month later.

The surviving victim told investigators the two had pooled together money and bought what they believed to be cocaine from Rucks Sr. Phone messages between the surviving man and Rucks Sr. also confirmed the two arranged to meet the day of the overdoses.

At the residence, drug paraphernalia was seized with lab testing later showing the items contained cocaine and fentanyl.

Rucks Sr. and his son were arrested in August 2021, with a search warrant at their Lincoln residence uncovering 6.8 pounds of cocaine, a scale and $3,950 in cash.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard also sentenced Rucks to five years on supervised release following his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Rucks Sr. also will have to forfeit more than $5,000 in cash and was ordered to pay $9,700 in restitution to the mother of the man who died.

