An apparently random knife attack reported near Lincoln's airport in early June was actually self-inflicted, police said in new court filings.

The 28-year-old man who called police to the area near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets at around 5:30 p.m. June 6 and claimed he had been stabbed twice by an unknown Black man is now wanted for false reporting, according to the court filings.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for the man's arrest Thursday, charging him with the misdemeanor crime. The Journal Star generally does not identify defendants accused of misdemeanors.

The man, who was treated for life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the chest and left arm that day, told authorities another man had attacked him behind a building at 3021 N.W. 12th St. before fleeing north on foot, Lincoln Police Sgt. Trent Petersen said in the probable cause statement for the victim's arrest.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage of the alleged crime scene — an alley with only two exits — that showed "no suspects ... leaving the area" after the assault was reported, Petersen wrote in the statement.

The 28-year-old denied stabbing himself but provided varying accounts of who stabbed him, first saying he didn't recognize the man before insisting the attack may have been an acquaintance, Petersen wrote.

"The video evidence ... indicates that the defendant was by himself when he sustained his injuries, and by all accounts the injuries appear to be self-inflicted," Petersen wrote.

Police haven't arrested the man for his alleged false report. If convicted of the crime, he would face up to one year in jail.

