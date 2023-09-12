Months after police found two cars riddled with bullet holes and 72 spent shell casings littering Canopy Street following a shooting near the Railyard in early April, authorities have arrested a second man for his alleged ties to the shootout.

U.S. Marshals working on the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Marvin B. Wright in Omaha on Monday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said, more than five months after police were called to the 600 block of Canopy Street for a report of gunshots.

Prosecutors charged Wright, an Omaha man, in July with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with physical evidence for his alleged role in the shootout, which happened at about 2 a.m. April 2 and has been linked to rival gangs with ties to Omaha and Clarksdale, Mississippi.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for the Omaha man's arrest July 26, but he remained at large until Monday.

Wright's apprehension marks the second arrest police have made in the case. Police in April arrested 34-year-old Louis Benson of Lincoln for his alleged role in the shooting.

In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Jon Rennerfeldt said surveillance footage showed Benson entering the Railyard bar Longwell’s at 12:25 a.m. April 2 with a group of about 10 people.

The video showed Benson greeting a man in a red hoodie — later identified as Wright. Others standing near Wright were thought to be members of the Jaynes Street Bloods gang in Omaha, Rennerfeldt alleged in a search warrant.

Benson, who is thought to be a member of the gang The Black Disciples, left the bar just before 2 a.m. and walked south along Canopy Street toward his car, but stopped in front of a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe parked nearby, Rennerfeldt said.

Then came the shootout.

Investigators said the video’s frame rate was too slow to show the gunfire exchange, but the footage showed Benson run onto the sidewalk to the east of Canopy Street just before the Tahoe sped north, crashing into vehicles parked near the Railyard.

No one was reported to be injured in the shooting.

As Benson fled south on foot toward P Street, two men — including Wright — got out of the SUV and ran north.

Wright was later seen on video throwing a Glock 19 handgun into a nearby dumpster, Rennerfeldt alleged in court filings.

Investigators served a search warrant on the Omaha man's phone records that showed Wright was connected to the cellphone tower nearest the Railyard at the time of the shooting, Rennerfeldt said.

Though police did not directly say Wright fired his gun in the shootout that morning, Rennerfeldt said the Glock he's accused of throwing away afterward is one of five guns that investigators have linked shell casings to.

Police haven't found three of the five guns — and, presumably, three shooters.

Wright, who was convicted of felony evidence tampering in Douglas County last year, is barred from owning or possessing a firearm in Nebraska.

Authorities took Wright to the Lancaster County Jail upon his arrest this week.

At his initial court appearance Tuesday in Lincoln, Judge Laurie Yardley set his percentage bond at $250,000. He must pay $25,000 to be released.

