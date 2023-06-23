A 24-year-old man is in custody after a nearly three-hour standoff with law enforcement near South 13th and Van Dorn streets.

Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Gabriel Olivas, who has a history of violence and use of firearms, had refused to exit a home at 2672 S. 12th St.

The sheriff's department used a chemical agent to smoke Olivas out onto the roof of the house at about 11 a.m. A woman, who was also inside the home, came out a door on the main level at about the same time. Neither had weapons, Houchin said. The woman was also arrested on a warrant.

Earlier, a 44-year-old man who came out of the house was arrested. Arthur Francis Jr. was taken into custody at about 10:30 a.m. for felony domestic assault, Houchin said.

It was unclear if any of the three lived in the home.

Olivas was being sought by Lincoln Police in connection with a robbery on Wednesday near 21st and Washington streets where he allegedly pushed a person out of their vehicle and used the car to flee police.

Houchin said there were also four misdemeanor warrants for Olivas on charges including theft by shoplifting, obstructing a peace officer and driving under suspension.

The standoff started around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

