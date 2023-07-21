Prosecutors on Friday charged the 26-year-old man accused of posing as a teen student at two Lincoln high schools and coaxing underage girls to send him explicit photos.

At a five-minute hearing in the afternoon, Zachary Scheich was informed of the charges -- sex trafficking a minor and two counts of child enticement -- and the possibility penalties.

If convicted, he would face 20 years to life on the sex trafficking charge and three to 50 years more on each of the enticement charges.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Turner told County Court Judge Tim Phillips that Scheich is alleged to have forged birth, medical and education records to create a false identity to enroll himself in high school.

"He then began relationships with a number of children, some of them where he communicated through text messages and other social media apps in attempts to coax them into sexual acts or to produce sexually explicit material," Turner said.

He said, following Scheich's arrest early Thursday afternoon, Lincoln police asked the community for any information that may help them identify witnesses or potential victims.

"And the police department did immediately begin receiving additional tips and the investigation is ongoing," Turner said in asking for a $250,000 bond.

Scheich said he wasn't currently working and couldn't afford to hire an attorney, so Phillips appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent him. Should he post bond, the judge ordered him not to have contact with the two victims or anyone under 18 and not to use any device with Internet access.

In court records, Lincoln police say the investigation began in June, when they received information that a 17-year-old student at Lincoln Public Schools was in fact a 26-year-old man, Scheich.

Officer Ben Pflanz said, in the investigation that followed, they determined that Scheich had created a false identity, Zak Hess, to enroll in two Lincoln high schools and was passing himself off as a student.

He attended school from October 2022 to May 2023, going to Lincoln Northwest High School in the fall semester and Lincoln Southeast in the spring semester.

Scheich graduated from Southeast in 2015.

On July 11, police served a search warrant at Scheich's apartment essentially across the street from Lincoln Southeast and obtained his cell phone. Pflanz said a search of the phone turned up texts between him and minor females, where he continued to "reinforce his false identity as a peer and discuss things like classwork and high school sports."

Police say they found messages from February where Scheich had texted a 14-year-old student coaxing her to engage in illegal sexual activity.

And in March, where Scheich texted a 13-year-old student discussing meeting up for sex and asking her for pornographic photos. Pflanz said after the girl sent photos, she asked "So what do I get this time??" and Scheich promised to send her money.

The investigator said Scheich previously had sent the girl money.

On Thursday, officers arrested him at Walt Library Branch.

At a press conference that followed, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said Scheich, who is about 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, apparently blended in with other students. He provided a different birth certificate and "presented himself as a 17-year-old seeking education," he said.

Police have asked anyone with more information or who may believe they are a victim in this case to call the non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.