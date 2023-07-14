A former unit administrator at a community corrections prison in Lincoln was sentenced this week to six months in jail and fined $1,000 for inappropriate contact with an inmate.

Nikki Peterson, 33, pleaded no contest to unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections, a felony.

As part of the sentence, Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman also gave her a year of post-release supervision following her release.

In April 2022, an inmate came forward with allegations that Peterson, a unit coordinator at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, was having sexual relations with an inmate and provided him money to help him rent an apartment because he was nearing parole.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services investigators also learned she had communicated with the inmate via text using her personal cell phone.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested her later that month and she resigned.

Peterson had worked for the prisons since November 2008 and had been promoted to unit coordinator at Lincoln's community corrections center in November 2020.

