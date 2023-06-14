When plainclothes narcotics investigators shot a Nevada man amid a confrontation in a west Lincoln parking lot last month — wounding the 35-year-old who later died of his injuries — the instance marked the 11th police shooting in the city over the past decade.

Chace Abney, who is alleged to have fired one round from a handgun before Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Patrol investigators returned fire, is the 12th person to be shot by police across 11 separate police shootings in Lincoln since the beginning of 2014, according to a Journal Star review of a decade's worth of local media reports.

Police in Lincoln have killed nine of those shooting victims — all nine of whom were armed, believed to be armed or reportedly reaching for guns — and grand juries have cleared officers of criminal wrongdoing in eight of the nine fatal shootings, according to the media reports.

A grand jury hasn't yet been convened to review Abney's death, but when one is, jurors won't review body-worn camera footage of the incident as part of their probe into investigators' actions in the lead-up to the May 1 shooting.

That's because the unidentified investigators who shot Abney — members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, an interagency unit that also includes Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police officers — weren't wearing body cameras.

Though UNLPD has been using body-worn cameras since 2007 and the State Patrol since 2014 — the same year that Lincoln Police officials began exploring an expansion of their use of such cameras after piloting the devices with four bicycle officers — possibly only one local police shooting in the past 10 years was actually captured in bodycam footage.

There was definitively no body-worn camera footage in eight of the 11 police shootings in Lincoln over the past 10 years, despite the increasingly widespread use of bodycams, according to media reports.

In two of the three other police shootings — the nonfatal shooting of Christopher Brennauer at the hands of Lincoln Police officers in 2018 and the fatal LPD shooting of Zachary Grigsby in 2015 — it's unclear if body-worn cameras were in use.

Media reports from those shootings don't mention body-worn cameras. The Lincoln Police Department's public information office forwarded multiple inquires about bodycam use in those shootings to Police Chief Teresa Ewins, who did not respond and who declined an interview request for this story.

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Assistant City Attorney Tonya Peters, the department's legal adviser, said the city "does not possess a body-worn camera video for either incident," though it is unclear if such footage ever existed.

The double-fatal shooting of a Wyoming couple in February 2021 at the hands of two Nebraska State Patrol troopers and a Lincoln Police officer marks the only police shooting in Lincoln over the past 10 years in which bodycam footage definitively existed, according to media reports and the grand jury transcript.

And in that instance — in which police fired 37 times at Hailey Stainbrook and Christian Alexander following a pursuit through northwest Lincoln — the bodycam footage investigators reviewed did little to help police accurately describe the events that led up to the shooting.

In Lincoln's two police shootings since then, the police involved haven't been wearing bodycams because of their positions on a specialized narcotics task force.

Abney's killing in May and the November 2021 fatal shooting of German Pedraza both involved Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators, who wear plainclothes, drive unmarked cars and do not wear bodycams.

The Lincoln Police Department's body-worn camera policies don't mention which officers under what circumstances are required to wear bodycams. In fact, the set of policies governing LPD's use of bodycams and other recording systems does not explicitly require any officers to wear bodycams.

The Lincoln Police Department declined to answer questions about body-worn camera use among narcotics investigators, citing the looming grand jury probe of Abney's shooting death.

The department's public information office also forwarded questions about apparent loopholes in LPD's bodycam policy to Ewins, who did not respond.

Chief Sheriff's Deputy Ben Houchin, whose agency employs one investigator on the Narcotics Task Force, said it simply isn't feasible for the plainclothes group to wear bodycams because of the nature of their day-to-day surveillance of suspected drug dealers and users that requires them to blend in.

"I mean, you can't have a T-shirt on and try to do surveillance on foot and have a body camera," Houchin said. "It just isn't going to work on that portion of it."

However, members of the other local specialized police task force — the Area Metro Fugitive Task Force, which includes full-time officers from LPD, the sheriff's office and U.S. Marshals Service — often do wear body cameras when pursuing alleged fugitives, Houchin said, despite the fact that members generally wear plainclothes.

Houchin said the sheriff's office and local police investigators on the Metro Fugitive Task Force have cameras attached to the tactical vests they put on when apprehending fugitives.

Investigators on the task force have shot three people in Lincoln since 2014, including the nonfatal shootings of Thomas Sailors in January 2018 and Tareik Artis in 2015. Members of the task force also shot and killed Tyson Hubbard in 2015.

All three Metro Fugitive Task Force shootings over the past decade have been carried out at least in part by deputy U.S. marshals on the unit — though a deputy marshal and sheriff's deputy each fired shots at Artis.

None of the task force's shootings have been caught on bodycams, according to media reports, in part because deputy U.S. marshals in Nebraska still aren't equipped with body-worn cameras, according to Jaime Galindo Jr., the chief deputy U.S. marshal for the District of Nebraska.

Galindo said the Marshal's Service is in the middle of rolling out bodycams to deputy marshals in its 94 districts across the country, though he said he wasn't sure when exactly they would arrive in Nebraska, suggesting it could be as soon as next month or as late as 2024.

The longtime chief deputy who has served in the role since 2013 said the decision to outfit deputy marshals with bodycams came down to "the accountability, right, that the body-worn camera brings to the job that we do."

"It's something that our agency and our leadership has been at the forefront (on), making sure that, 'Hey, we need to be out there and making sure that we get these for our deputy U.S. marshals across the country,'" Galindo said.

When the cameras arrive, the deputy marshals will be among the last police in Lincoln outfitted with bodycams.

It's unclear if BNSF Railway Police — a somewhat obscure police force that nonetheless carried out a fatal shooting in Lincoln in 2019 that was not captured on bodycam video — are outfitted with body-worn cameras. A spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry about the force's use of the cameras.

Still, the increase in use of body-worn cameras in Lincoln over the past decade has not been accompanied by an increase in police transparency — in large part because of a vague exception in Nebraska's public records law that allows law enforcement agencies and municipalities to withhold records that "constitute a part of … (an) investigation," effectively prohibiting disclosure of all body-worn camera footage to the public.

The city has repeatedly relied upon the exemption to deny Journal Star requests for body-worn camera footage — a practice that state senators have aimed to curb through the introduction of multiple bills in recent years that would have required law enforcement agencies to release bodycam footage to the public and news media in a narrow set of circumstances.

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln became the latest lawmaker to make such a bid when she in January introduced LB366, which would have amended the state's public records law to make records requests more affordable for Nebraska residents while barring agencies from withholding bodycam footage linked to deaths in police custody.

Conrad's bill, like a similar effort brought by former Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen in 2021, faced opposition from law enforcement officials at a Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing in March — including from Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon, who hinged much of his opposition to the bill on what such a change would mean for the potential prosecution of an officer.

"It all goes back to the right of an individual to have a fair and impartial trial," said Condon, who said he would not mind if law enforcement agencies released footage in cases that don't result in prosecution.

A grand jury has not called for a law enforcement officer to face criminal charges in any police shooting in Lincoln over the past decade, but for Condon, the potential for such an indictment is an obstacle in the timely release of bodycam footage in police custody deaths.

Grand juries typically aren't convened to review deaths until months after the fact in Lancaster County — and sometimes longer elsewhere in the state.

Conrad, the daughter of a longtime deputy sheriff, said Condon's opposition to her proposal ignores legal devices at his disposal, such as jury sequestration or out-of-jurisdiction jury selection, to combat any influence the release of bodycam footage might have on a criminal trial.

And, she said, the inconsistent and rare release of body-worn camera footage in the state calls into question the efficacy of bodycams as a means for police accountability — the impetus of their use.

"What you have is law enforcement deciding what we get to see and when we get to see it, and sometimes they pull stills off of the body cameras instead of providing the full footage," said Conrad, whose bill did not make it out of committee but will be automatically refiled when Nebraska's Legislature reconvenes in January.

"And I think that that really turns our strong public records laws on their head. Because the default position should be toward the public's right to know."

At times, law enforcement officials claim to agree. Houchin, the chief deputy sheriff, said the release of bodycam footage in critical incidents or when deputies are accused of wrongdoing would benefit the authorities "99.9% of the time."

But, he said, the county's prosecutors have objected.

"I understand their point, but it would be nice that — (when) I'm sitting here knowing everything is rock solid and there's questions out in the public, and then they're like, 'Well, they're hiding something,'" Houchin said, describing a hypothetical situation featuring public calls for the release of bodycam footage.

"Well, no, we're not hiding anything. And we at the Sheriff's Office want to be as transparent as we possibly can."

Houchin said he wouldn't characterize the differing views between the county offices on bodycam footage as a "disagreement," but the sentiment that legal advice is a roadblock on law enforcement's path to transparency is not unique to the sheriff's office.

Ewins, Lincoln's police chief, said in a March interview that she could imagine situations or circumstances that might call for the release of bodycam footage, particularly if its release could diffuse tensions or "stop violence or protest" in the aftermath of a police killing.

"And as long as it’s done responsibly, I don’t have an issue with it," said Ewins, whose agency has not released bodycam footage to the news media in her 21 months at the helm.

"But we need to be responsible about it. And we need to have policies, procedures, the city attorney involved," she said, before saying her and the city's legal counsel "have differing opinions" on the matter.

After indicating he would participate in an interview and then assuring he would answer an emailed list of questions, Yohance Christie, the city's attorney, ultimately did not respond to inquiries seeking comment in time for publication.

And Ewins, who acknowledged that the department's written bodycam policy does not mention the release of video captured, described the city's process for releasing footage in the kind of de facto terms that state statute, in its deference to each agency, allows for.

“It would be my discretion," she said, "and in consultation with the city attorney."

