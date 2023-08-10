A 33-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly sold nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine to undercover narcotics investigators across four transactions in March, police said in court filings.

Prosecutors charged Paul M. Garcia with five felonies Thursday for the string of alleged sales, in which Garcia is accused of selling 214 grams of meth to undercover investigators for a total of $3,640, according to the filings.

In four meetings with the investigators held in business parking lots across Lincoln, three of which took place in broad daylight, Garcia allegedly delivered substances that later tested positive for meth, Lincoln Police Investigator Christopher Eirich said in the probable cause statement for Garcia's arrest.

Police arrested Garcia amid a traffic stop Wednesday night in Lincoln and took him to the Lancaster County Jail, according to court filings.

Prosecutors charged him Wednesday with three counts of possession of meth between 23 and 139 grams, one count of possession of meth between 10 and 27 grams and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

