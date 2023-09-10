Lincoln police are investigating a shooting in north Lincoln early Sunday that injured one man.

Officers responded to a report of a man that had been shot in the 1600 block of Knox Street at about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

Police found a 47-year-old man who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue with serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, the release stated.

No arrests have been made, although police believe the suspect was known to the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are asked to call the nonemergency number at 402-441-6000 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

