One person was killed Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle they were riding crashed in northwest Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics and LPD officers were called to the Interstate 80 and U.S. 77 interchange around 4 p.m. on a report of a motorcycle that had left the roadway and crashed, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The motorcycle rider, a man from Lincoln, was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to LPD.

The Department is investigating the incident, which is ongoing. Those with information can call the non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.