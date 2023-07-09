An Omaha man died after the motorcycle he was riding veered off the road in rural Saunders County on Saturday, officials said.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 79 and County Road 25 just south of Morse Bluff a little before 5:40 p.m.

David Sebben, 63, had been riding his 2007 Harley-Davidson northbound on Highway 79 when it went off the right side of the road, the Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday news release.

First responders used lifesaving measures on Sebben before paramedics took him to a Fremont hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In addition to deputies from the Saunders County Sheriff's Department, Prague Fire and Rescue, Fremont Fire Department, Morse Bluff Fire Department and the Dodge County Sherriff's Office also responded to the crash.

