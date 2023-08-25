A more than yearlong investigation into the death of a 78-year-old Lincoln man has concluded, with prosecutors deciding not to file criminal charges.

In a press release Friday, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said he reviewed the investigation with Sheriff Terry Wagner and his team into Gene Oltman’s "tragic death."

Sheriff's deputies were called to Oltman's home in the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Street the morning of July 11, 2022, on a medical emergency and found Oltman dead inside, with evidence of physical trauma to his body.

A day later, Wagner said Oltman's 68-year-old wife, the only other person at the home at the time, was hospitalized with an unrelated medical condition.

He didn't elaborate, but did say there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

On Friday, Condon said the investigation has been detailed and comprehensive and did find probable cause to arrest a person of interest.

"However, due to circumstances outside of law enforcement and the prosecution’s control, criminal charges will not be filed and therefore no warrant for the arrest of the person of interest will occur," he said.

Condon said his office has reviewed the medical records of the person of interest, including psychiatric records both prior to and after Oltman’s death, including a recent competency evaluation by a forensic psychiatrist who specializes in the application of the criminal law and the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of mental illness.

"The forensic psychiatrist’s findings were consistent with previous medical professionals and concluded that the person of interest is not competent to stand trial and would not be able to be restored to competency in the future. With this finding, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office does not feel it can ethically proceed with filing charges in this case," Condon said.

